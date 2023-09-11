Historic Scotland attractions will be free on the first Sunday of each month from October 2023 – March 2024

Some of the most iconic local heritage sites, such as Edinburgh, Tantallon and Craigmillar Castles, and Linlithgow Palace, will welcome visitors for free this winter.

Edinburgh and Lothian residents are invited to explore the area’s rich heritage with Historic Environment Scotland’s (HES) Historic Sundays. For six months, HES will offer free admission to participating Historic Scotland visitor attractions on the first Sunday of the month, from October 1, 2023, through to March 3, 2024. Simply pre-book online and show your proof of address on arrival.

Alex Paterson, chief executive of HES, said: “With over 5,000 years of history in our care, our historic buildings and monuments can tell us so much about the past, and how it continues to shape our world today, from being the backdrop to film locations to attracting millions of people from around the world and closer to home.

The Historic Sundays initiative will run from October to March, with locals able to access historic sites across the country on the first Sunday of every month. Photo by Rob McDougall.

“We think it’s vital people living in Scotland feel history belongs to us all, and through our Historic Sundays initiative we hope more people will take the opportunity to discover the history on their doorstep, or explore further afield to sites they may not have seen until now. Engaging with heritage has lots of proven benefits, including well-being, and we very much hope people take the opportunity to explore these sites and be part of history.”

Within Edinburgh, discover the world-famous Edinburgh Castle which dominates the city’s skyline and remains an active military base, and see the different architectural styles of Craigmillar Castle as different owners made the castle their own, adding to the structure throughout the centuries.

Further afield in East Lothian, you can visit the herbaceous borders and formal Victorian garden at Dirleton Castle and Gardens, a stronghold for noble families for 400 years. Or visit Tantallon Castle, set high atop a cliff overlooking the Forth. And in West Lothian, visit the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots at Linlithgow Palace. You can also learn why Blackness Castle near Bo’ness is known as ‘the ship that never sailed’.

