Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh is celebrating its 900th anniversary in 2024 with a spotlight on the capital's incredible journey from the 12th century to the 21st.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perched atop the city’s colourful history, Edinburgh Castle has been the nation's witness and grand host throughout, making it the ideal stage for all to celebrate with the dazzling return of Castle of Light.

Transforming the city’s skyline for a fifth year, Castle of Light promises to get the party started this winter as Edinburgh Castle is illuminated with extraordinary light and sounds displays. In a spectacular celebration fit for all ages, guests are invited to come face to face with history as the stories of Scotland’s past unravel in a tapestry of all-new storytelling projections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brought together by a consortium of the finest digital and visual talent in Scotland, in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland, the larger-than-life installations are set to bring the revelry to locals and visitors alike as tales throughout the city’s history dance across the castle walls in the unique after-dark walking trail.

Now in its fifth year, this event will once again illuminate Edinburgh Castle with extraordinary light and sound displays this winter. Stock photo from previous event. | Rob McDougall

Alastair Young, producer of Castle of Light, said: “As the darker evenings begin to draw in, it’s almost time for the city’s biggest party to begin – and everyone’s invited!

“Celebrating 900 years of the city allows us to bring tales from Edinburgh’s past back to life through spectacular displays which are sure to brighten up the winter months. With an all-new show for 2024, you’ll walk in famous footsteps, dance through the ages in Crown Square and, for the first time since the 17th century, you’ll even be able to “fire” Mons Meg!

“From mythical creatures to forgotten tales, you’ll have the chance to see Edinburgh Castle in a whole new light as you come face to face with 900 years of history.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running for seven weeks throughout the festive season, on select dates from Friday, November 22, 2024, to Saturday January 4, 2025, let immersive illuminations and entrancing installations guide you through 900 years of Edinburgh’s rich history.

A special access night will also take place on Sunday, December 8. Hosting a reduced capacity, the event will include a designated quiet space, British Sign Language (BSL) tour slots, ear defenders to help manage noise and volunteer guides to support the event.

In a spectacular celebration fit for all ages, guests are invited to come face to face with history as the stories of Scotland’s past unravel in a tapestry of all-new storytelling projections. | Rob McDougall

Stephen Duncan, director of marketing and engagement at Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which runs Edinburgh Castle, said: “Now in its fifth fantastic year, Castle of Light continues to amaze with even bigger, brighter and more breathtaking state-of-the-art projections. This year is no exception as we gear up to celebrate Edinburgh’s 900th anniversary in style.

“Promising to showcase Scotland’s past like you’ve never seen or heard before, we can’t wait to invite both new and returning visitors to the castle as the iconic landmark takes centre stage to host the ultimate party this winter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticketed entry slots will run every 15 minutes between 4.30pm and 7.30pm each evening, with last entry between 7.30pm and 7.45pm. The event closes at 9pm.

Adult early bird tickets cost £19.80 and are available until Monday, September 30, using the promo code: COLSM24 at checkout. Concession rates, family tickets and discounts for Historic Scotland members are also available.

For more information and to get your tickets, visit www.CastleofLight.scot. Advance booking required.