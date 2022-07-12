Edinburgh Castle named most 'beautiful' UK attraction by TripAdvisor review analysis study

Edinburgh Castle has topped a poll of the most beautiful UK attractions according to analysis from thousands of TripAdvisor reviews.

Travel company Kuoni analysed over 450,000 TripAdvisor reviews to reveal which sights and attractions around the world visitors declared the most beautiful in their write-ups.

And in a surprise to absolutely no one, it was Edinburgh Castle that was deemed the most attractive by visitors in the UK, with more than 5,000 reviews emphasising the beauty of the castle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rock that Edinburgh Castle is built upon is the plug of an extinct volcano that erupted approximately 340 million years ago, long before Scotland’s last Ice Age.

The Capital’s landmark saw off the likes London's Westminster Abbey, and Liverpool Cathedral, which is the largest cathedral and religious building the UK.

Though parts of the castle remain in military use, the latest study shows how popular the ancient stronghold now is as a world-famous visitor attraction.

The only other Scottish location listed as one of the most beautiful according to the analysis of reviews on TripAdvisor was Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow with the famous gallery receiving an impressive 2,091 ‘beautiful’ review.

Edinburgh Castle and skyline seen from Calton Hill - The Castle has been named as the most beautiful destination in a new study.

Other sights making the UK’s top ten include Bournemouth Beach famous for its golden sands and stunning blue waters with Brighton’s Royal Pavilion also making the top 10.

Edinburgh Castle has a 4.5/5 star average review on TripAdvisor, with more than 51,000 reviews on the popular tourist website.

Edinburgh's Castle Rock has been a stronghold for over 3000 years. The castle itself was constructed in the 12th century and is home to the Scottish Crown Jewels, which are among the oldest regalia in Europe, and the Stone of Destiny.

It also hosts events including rock concerts and spectacular firework displays at the end of the Edinburgh Festival and at New Year.

The One O'Clock Gun has been fired almost every day from Edinburgh Castle since 1861 and St Margaret's Chapel, the oldest building in Edinburgh, is one of the most romantic places to get married.

Edinburgh Castle is Scotland’s top paid-for visitor attraction, with more than two million visitors per year pre-lockdown.