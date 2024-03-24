With Edinburgh Castle recently named the most photogenic landmark in Scotland, we asked our readers to send in their best photos of the historic building, and they didn't disappoint. Readers sent in all kinds of great photos of Scotland's most photogenic landmark, with some great night shots and aerial photos of the historic castle, which has been there since the 11th century, and was a royal residence until 1633.
1. From above
Craig Duncan sent us this great aerial shot of Edinburgh Castle. He said: "Out of the many shots I have I really like this one." Photo: Craig Duncan
2. Beautiful
Werner Agnieszka Gatta Gatta sent over this great photo of Edinburgh Castle with the Princes Street Gardens fountain in the foreground. Photo: Werner Agnieszka Gatta Gatta
3. Castle in the mist
Michael Lind agreed that Edinburgh Castle is photogenic, but "only when you can see it". Photo: Michael Lind
4. Haunting
Michele Kirk used effects on her photo of Edinburgh Castle to create a haunting feel. Photo: Michele Kirk
