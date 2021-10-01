Tickets will be going on sale for the event on Friday, and visitors will be able to tour the castle to enjoy the interactive display revealing untold histories of the country.

Tasked with uncovering stories, old and new, Castle of Light promises to bring tales to life with the use of stunning visuals, state-of-the-art projections and captivating storytelling.

Creative Director Andy McGregor said: “We are hugely excited to be back with a new show for 2021.

Edinburgh Castle: Stunning interactive show is back as the Castle of Light lets visitors explore Scotland's untold history

"The fact that we couldn't make it last year has given us two years to develop HIDDEN TREASURES and we truly believe it will be worth the wait.

“There will be new takes on popular family features plus a whole lot more in the way of legend, light and sparkle – all inspired by the lesser known stories of this incredible site.

"Edinburgh Castle is a magical place at any time but a visit by night with over a dozen unique light and sound experiences to enjoy really makes it Scotland's unmissable winter experience.”

Heather Soutar, from Historic Environment Scotland, added: “We are thrilled to welcome back Castle of Light this year, especially following the success of our last event in 2019.

“This year, we are inviting visitors to explore Scotland’s untold history as we take them on a journey using state-of-the-art projections at Edinburgh’s iconic landmark.

"Prepare to be amazed by the biggest light experience the capital has to offer, we can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

The show will be running from Friday 19 November 2021 to Sunday 9 January 2022.

