The name of the cafe at Edinburgh Castle is to be reviewed by Historic Environment Scotland, after a furious backlash from Scottish independence supporters when it re-opened at the weekend.

The Redcoat Cafe's re-opening was announced on Saturday, February 10, with SNP figures quick to criticise the name, despite the cafe at the popular tourist attraction having been called that since it opened in 1992.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

Redcoats was an informal name for British infantrymen who wore a distinctive garment into battles. Scottish independence supporters associate the army, clad in red, with the killing of Scots at the Battle of Culloden Moor in 1746, marking the defeat of the Jacobite movement. Following the row, Historic Environment Scotland, which is responsible for more than 300 buildings of historic significance in Scotland, including Edinburgh Castle, has announced that it will now carry out a review of the names of the cafe and the Jacobite function room at the Capital tourist attraction.

A stock photo of a painting showing redcoats taking on Scottish clansmen.

A spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland (HES), said: “We are aware of the comments on social media on both sides of the debate about the name of the café at Edinburgh Castle.

"The name has been in place since 1992 and reflects the military history which is told throughout the Castle, however the way we interpret history is constantly evolving.

"As part of our future plans for Edinburgh Castle, the names of both the Redcoat Café and Jacobite function room will now be reviewed.”

The cafe has been at Edinburgh Castle since 1992. Photo by Scott Louden.

An online petition calling for the cafe to be re-named has gathered 1,650 signatures since it was launched yesterday.