Edinburgh cathedral boss killed in 'freak' mountain biking accident

Andy Hilton, who managed St Mary’s Catholic Cathedral complex in York Place, Edinburgh for the last three years, reportedly suffered fatal head injuries as a result of a collision while he was mountain biking on Wednesday, August 4.

In a St Mary’s newsletter issued at the weekend, it was stated: “With deep sadness I have to communicate to you our Cathedral Complex Manager, Andy Hilton, died suddenly on Wednesday having been involved in a freak mountain biking accident.

"We do not know many details except that he was involved in a head on collision, suffered massive injuries to his head and died instantly. Andy had been working here at the Cathedral for almost three years and had become ‘one of the family’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mary's Catholic Cathedral complex manager Andy Hilton sadly died in a cycling accident

“He was not a Catholic – but he seemed to enjoy working here with us and he achieved an enormous amount for the Cathedral in his time here. I know that you will keep them very much in your prayers.

"I respected him and enjoyed working with him. We will all miss him. May he rest in peace.”

Mr Hilton, who is survived by a daughter, was said to be a “deeply good and decent man” who was “scrupulously honest and genuinely kind.”

Back in February Mr Hilton was busy dealing with a major mechanical breakdown in the cathedral involving the motors of the winching system to lower the chandeliers.

He appealed for people to support the expensive repair with donations and had been looking into alternative mechanical systems.

A message from the Editor: Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.