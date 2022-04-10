Edinburgh cathedral goes ahead with new pop up cafe

St Mary’s Cathedral was told on April 4 permission for its application – validated on February 16 – to erect the temporary cafe at the 23 Palmerston Place location was not required.

The planning documents stated there was no need for any official permission to be granted because the works “do not involve the demolition of a listed building or its

alteration or extension in any manner which would affect its character as a building of special architectural or historic interest."

The pop up cafe will be erected on land to the south of the cathedral

It was stated the temporary structure for “cafe use” would be located on the south side of St Mary's Cathedral.