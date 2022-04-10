Edinburgh cathedral goes ahead with new pop up cafe
A cathedral applied to Edinburgh City Council to set up its new temporary pop cafe at the premises but were told permission was not required.
St Mary’s Cathedral was told on April 4 permission for its application – validated on February 16 – to erect the temporary cafe at the 23 Palmerston Place location was not required.
The planning documents stated there was no need for any official permission to be granted because the works “do not involve the demolition of a listed building or its
alteration or extension in any manner which would affect its character as a building of special architectural or historic interest."
It was stated the temporary structure for “cafe use” would be located on the south side of St Mary's Cathedral.
An earlier proposal to install two temporary cabins with associated outdoor seating on garden ground to south of the Cathedral building was refused back in August last year.