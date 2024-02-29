Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrity chef Tom Kitchin will be hoping to cook up a storm on an Edinburgh football pitch to raise money for local charity The Yard this week.

Businesses from across Edinburgh and the Lothians are teaming up on Friday to raise money in the second annual Big Match charity fixture, with the celebrity chef among those playing.

Some of the city’s prominent private banks, legal firms, finance brokers, property developers and estate agents will also be running out at Ainslie Park on Friday afternoon in a bid to raise as much cash as possible for The Yard, which runs adventure play services for disabled children, young people and their families in the east of Scotland.

Former Hibs star Darren Dods and ex-Dundee defender Matt Lockwood will also be pulling on a strip, as Commercial City take on Residential United, kick-off 3.45pm.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural The Big Match, where Edinburgh’s property sector came together in aid of the Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal, Friday’s event has again been organised by Steve Currie of Murray and Currie Property in the capital.

Celebrity chef Tom Kitchin, left, with organiser Steve Currie of Murray and Currie Property.

“I’d like to say a huge thank-you to everyone who has made this possible,” said Steve.

“I’m delighted The Big Match is now an official charity after our successful application to become a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation (SCIO).

“We have secured the services of our loyal supporters and partners to achieve this status and ensure the charity is reputable, credible, ethical, and professional in delivering all its objectives. It’s been a team effort from everyone.

“Friday promises to be a great occasion which will raise vital money for The Yard which offers disabled children and young people and their families the chance to experience creative and adventurous indoor and outdoor play in a well-supported environment.

“It’s particularly exciting to have former professional players Darren Dods and Matt Lockwood taking part, while I’m sure Tom Kitchin will be demonstrating some tasty touches as well!”

Celine Sinclair is chief executive of The Yard, which is based at Eyre Place Lane in the centre of Edinburgh, with other sites in Dundee and Kirkcaldy.

She said: “We are incredibly grateful to be chosen as a charity partner for The Big Match, the money raised will go a long way towards helping us deliver vital services for disabled children and their families.

“We directly support over 2300 children and young people from 16 different local authorities, and are reliant on fundraising as well as governmental support. A huge thank you to everyone who’s involved in this charity match, we’re hugely appreciative of the support. And, good luck to the teams on Friday.”