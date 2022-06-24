David Flucker celebrated his 100th birthday on June 22, but still went into work at St Columba's Hospice shop in Edinburgh the next day as usual.

Grandfather-of-seven David spends two hours travelling to the shop, and another two hours travelling back - involving two buses and a 20 minute walk each way, which he does regardless of the weather.

David, who was widowed in 2010, enjoys sorting out donations to the charity, which helped him when he was diagnosed with cancer.

David Flucker celebrated his 100th birthday on June 22, but still went into work at St Columba's Hospice shop the next day as usual Pic: Katielee Arrowsmith\SWNS

He doesn't work behind the till but enjoys the public facing role and the social aspect of his work.

He recently cut down from four days a week, and now works Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays - the busiest for the shop - at the branch in Ocean Terminal, Edinburgh.

David, from Balgreen, Edinburgh, said: "It is a wonderful feeling to be doing something.

"It is two buses and a 20 minute walk to get to the shop, at least two hours.

David is a big hit with the cancer charity shop's customeers

"I work three days a week, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, which are the busiest days.

"We get a lot of donations, I check the clothes to see if they're OK.

"We get a lot of toys, books, jigsaw puzzles.

"We have got to check them all over.

"People come in just to chat."

The sprightly pensioner started working in the charity shop after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and spent two weeks being cared for by St Columba's Hospice.

When he's not working at the shop, David spends times gardening and building model railways which he auctions off to raise money for the hospice.

David, who retired aged 72 having worked as a printer, said his advanced years were no barrier to enjoying himself.

To mark his 100th, he was taken on a boat tour of the Firth of Forth on his birthday and received a card from the Queen.