Edinburgh is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The Christmas Markets are here, the Mound Christmas Tree has been lit, and the Big Wheel has transformed the skyline. And everywhere you look there are twinkling Christmas lights and festive decorations.

The Capital’s most famous landmark is also hosting a Christmas extravaganza for the third year in a row. The Edinburgh Castle ‘Castle of Light’ is a light show projected spectacularly onto the stone battlements of the historic fortress. Here’s everything you need to know about the light show, including how to book, when it’s happening, and what to expect.

Edinburgh Castle of Light: What to expect

Edinburgh Castle welcomed visitors to experience the wonder of Castle of Light over the weekend as the iconic landmark illuminates the city’s skyline once again this winter.

This year’s theme is ‘Kingdom of Colours’, where an expanded show will see extraordinary projections dance from the castle walls and immersive illuminations guide you through the castle in a “sea of twinkling lights and colourful displays”. Take in the kaleidoscope of colours with family and friends and discover the stories of Scotland and history of the castle along the way. It promises to be a magical night in Scotland’s Capital city.

Edinburgh Castle of Light: Dates and opening times for light show

The Edinburgh Castle of Light show will take place on November 18-20 and 25-27. In December 2022, dates are: December 2-4, December 8-11, December 16-23, and December 27-30. Opening times are from 4.30pm to 9pm, with last entry taking place between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.

Edinburgh Castle of Light: How to get tickets and prices

You must book your ticktets online in advance. Choose your time slot on the Castle of Light website – the last entry is between 7.30pm and 7.45pm. Standard adult tickets cost £20, children £12, and concessions £16. Family tickets can be purchased for between £40-£68, depending on the number of children. There is also a 10 per cent discount for Historic Scotland members.