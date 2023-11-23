Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Truck will be in Edinburgh this weekend as part of its annual tour across the UK in the run-up to Christmas.

After making its first stop in Glasgow on Friday, the ‘holidays are coming’ truck will be at Fort Kinnaird shopping centre this Saturday, November 25, from midday until 8pm.

After popular demand, the truck returns with 17 stops, including eight new locations compared to 2022. This year's tour will bring a variety of activities available for guests to explore whilst visiting the iconic truck, with interactive experiences for visitors to immerse themselves in festive fun.

Guests will be welcomed by a walk-in, snow-filled bauble, inviting families to step into a winter wonderland for the perfect holiday snapshot. Guests can make a stop at the Ho-Ho-Hoop hut and participate in a game for the chance to win a selection of prizes including meal-inspired rewards and recycled Christmas tree decorations. Families can also pose for a memorable photo opportunity in front of the iconic Coca-Cola truck. And to set the festive mood, the Coca-Cola Christmas choir will perform a set of carols, filling the air with holiday magic.

The experience will also lead guests to the 'Discover Your Inner Santa' quiz, inspired by this year’s new Coca-Cola ‘The World Needs More Santas’ advert, inviting visitors to take the quiz and unlock their unique Santa personality to embrace and embody. And Coca-Cola has teamed up with Neighbourly, a charity and giving platform, to support local communities and inspire acts of kindness during the truck tour.

Florence Wheatley, brand manager at Coca-Cola Company, Great Britain, said: “Coca-Cola has been spreading Christmas cheer for decades and, this year, we’ve added even more exciting elements to make it as magical and merry as possible. Alongside the beloved return of the Truck Tour nationwide and the much loved 'Holidays Are Coming' advert, we have introduced new elements like the 'World Needs More Santas' TVC and an interactive Santa Quiz.

"We’re also thrilled to extend our partnership with Neighbourly, emphasising spreading kindness and making a positive impact across the UK. Together, we want to inspire year-round acts of goodwill and truly make a difference in all local communities."

This year, Coca-Cola and Neighbourly will be supporting the local communities across the cities the Coca-Cola Truck Tour will be visiting through a volunteering scheme and donation drive.