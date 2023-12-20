Edinburgh the second most likely city in the UK to have a white Christmas according to bookies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest betting odds have revealed that there is a chance of a white Christmas in Edinburgh this year, although weather forecasters are predicting a wet Christmas Day in the Capital.

Bookies currently have Edinburgh as the second most likely UK city to experience snow on Christmas Day this year with odds of 9/4 and a probability of 30.8 per cent. This is just behind Glasgow at 2/1 and a 33.3 per cent chance of a white Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, BBC Weather is currently expecting Edinburgh to be hit by light rain from 6am until 10am on December 25, when the Capital is expected to have drizzle until 4pm, with cloud forecast for the rest of Christmas Day. The top temperature on the big day is forecast to be 4C at around midday, although feeling more like 1C due to chilly winds of up to 13mph.

Bookies think there is a good chance of snow in Edinburgh this Christmas. Stock photo by Lisa Ferguson.

The experts at betting community Online Betting Guide (OLBG) have profiled the latest betting odds and statistics surrounding the chances of a White Christmas taking place in 2023. Glasgow is now the outright favourite to see snowfall on Christmas Day this year with the latest forecast pointing at snow in the north around areas of Scotland according to the Met Office. Edinburgh, which had been joint top of the list with Newcastle until last week, follows in second place. Newcastle is now third on the list with odds of 3/1 and a 25 per cent chance of snow on Christmas Day.