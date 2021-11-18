Edinburgh Christmas Market: Scotland's Capital hosts one of the cheapest Christmas markets in the UK according to study
According to a recent study the Scottish Capital’s Christmas market is the third cheapest for families in the UK.
The Daily Record reported that the study by Vanarama showed Edinburgh as the only Scottish city to make the list of best value Christmas markets in the UK, which was topped by Blackpool Winter Gardens, with Yorkshire Winter Wonderland coming in second.
The study aimed to find the cheapest place for families to enjoy the festivities following the coronavirus pandemic.
Prices were based on a family of two adults and two children and considered various extra costs which inevitably occur on a family trip.
These included car parking, ice skating, visits to Santa’s grotto and entrance to winter wonderland.
It found that Edinburgh’s overall cost for a family of four would be around £66.
The market is due to open on November 20 featuring a whole host of festive activities including the iconic ice rink, local food vendors and lots of stalls selling Christmas goodies.