The Daily Record reported that the study by Vanarama showed Edinburgh as the only Scottish city to make the list of best value Christmas markets in the UK, which was topped by Blackpool Winter Gardens, with Yorkshire Winter Wonderland coming in second.

The study aimed to find the cheapest place for families to enjoy the festivities following the coronavirus pandemic.

Prices were based on a family of two adults and two children and considered various extra costs which inevitably occur on a family trip.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These included car parking, ice skating, visits to Santa’s grotto and entrance to winter wonderland.

It found that Edinburgh’s overall cost for a family of four would be around £66.

The market is due to open on November 20 featuring a whole host of festive activities including the iconic ice rink, local food vendors and lots of stalls selling Christmas goodies.

Edinburgh Christmas Market: Scotland's Capital hosts one of the cheapest Christmas markets in the UK according to study. (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.