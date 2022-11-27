News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Christmas Market sees extreme queues as people flock there on its first weekend in the Capital

By Rachel Mackie
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Edinburgh’s famous Christmas Market is packed to the rafters just two days after its open.

The market sees massive queues on Sunday after it’s official opening on Friday afternoon.

"It’s insanity” said one eyewitness who said that people were waiting “easily” over an hour to get in.

The Christmas Market will be running in East Princes Street Gardens until January 3, open daily from 10am-10pm, with the last admission each day at 9.45pm.

Earlier this month, Edinburgh’s Market and all its attractions, including the iconic giant wheel, was named the best in Europe by National Geographic, beating competition from Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

