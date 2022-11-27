Edinburgh’s famous Christmas Market is packed to the rafters just two days after its open.

The market sees massive queues on Sunday after it’s official opening on Friday afternoon.

"It’s insanity” said one eyewitness who said that people were waiting “easily” over an hour to get in.

The Christmas Market will be running in East Princes Street Gardens until January 3, open daily from 10am-10pm, with the last admission each day at 9.45pm.