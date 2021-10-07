Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The popular event at St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church in George Street will also include a range of Scottish books, ephemera and maps.

Among the sale items are two large pictures by Midlothian-based artist Victoria Crowe and a rare 1848 first edition by Robert Louis Stevenson’s uncle Alan Stevenson detailing the design and construction of the Skerryvore lighthouse – said to be “the most beautiful lighthouse in the world – with several engravings and maps.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turn of the Season by Victoria Crowe

Historic artworks range from a rare pencil sketch by Sir David Wilkie of “The Forth & Fife from Edinburgh’s New Town” to works by John Faed, HW “Grecian” Williams, and Sam Bough.

And notable contemporary artists represented include Henry Kondracki, Jennifer McRae, Susie Leiper, Douglas Davies, Lynn McGregor, Richard Demarco, Carola Gordon, and Ann Oram.

Scottish literature on offer includes Robert Louis Stevenson, Burns, Carlyle, Scott, Alasdair Gray, and George Mackay Brown whose centenary falls this year.

Gullane Boy by Henry Kondracki

The picture sale was able to go ahead last October despite Covid, as was a scaled-down version of the church’s long-established book sale in May this year.

The sale will be run in line with Covid guidelines and pictures will be displayed gallery-style

Its convener of pictures James Holloway, former director of the Scottish National Portrait Gallery, said: “Against all the odds and exceeding our expectations, last autumn's sale was a triumph.

"This year we will again use the system of hanging the pictures introduced last October for health reasons. It proved remarkably effective and popular, and gave our buyers great pleasure. Most important, it helped sell more pictures, thus increasing the funds to help the neediest right across the world.

"The pandemic has spared no one. In Scotland we are lucky to have vaccines and an efficient and dedicated health service, but in much of the rest of the world the present situation and the future are very worrying. The Christian Aid Sale of Pictures will make a difference to the lives of some of the world’s most vulnerable communities. What cause could be more worthwhile?”

And head of Christian Aid Scotland Sally Foster-Fulton said she was so pleased that despite challenging circumstances, the sale was going ahead.

"The money raised will go towards our Harvest Appeal, which this year focuses on Malawi: a country on the frontline of the climate crisis where communities have lost homes, livestock and livelihoods due to extreme weather and storms.

"I believe art has the power to reveal things often left unseen. As the UN climate summit, Cop26, comes to Glasgow, it feels more important than ever to look closely – and to act quickly – at the impact of the climate crisis on those most vulnerable. Thank you to all who have organised this event and those who will visit. Your fundraising has never been more vital.

The sale runs from Thursday to Saturday, October 14-16, from 10am to 5pm on Thursday and Friday, and from 10am to 3pm on Saturday. Homemade cakes and preserves will be available at the special coffee morning in the Undercroft Café on the Saturday from 10am to 12 noon.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.