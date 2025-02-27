An Edinburgh ‘Living Faith’ church is set to move into part of a gym in Granton after a change of use and alterations were approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winners' Chapel International applied back in November for the changes to the second floor former gym unit at West Granton House, situated next to the Morrisons supermarket at Waterfront Broadway in Edinburgh.

The changes to the unit will see the main gym area on the second floor become a new church hall for the Winners’ Chapel congregation, which currently meets 3km away at premises on Newhaven Main Street. While the smaller gym area will now be used as prayer and meeting rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second floor unit had been occupied by Pure Gym from 2013 until 2023, with the company still operating within the building.

West Granton House, situated next to the Morrisons supermarket at Waterfront Broadway in Granton. | Google Maps

Winners’ Chapel is part of Living Faith Church Worldwide based in Ota, Nigeria with branches around the world, including a number in Scotland.

Approving the plans on February 19, City of Edinburgh Council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “While the change of use would result in the partial loss of existing leisure space, the gym will continue to operate within the other floors of the building.

“The proposed change to a class 10 use would be in keeping with the range of neighbouring uses and will not be out of character for the area. The proposed use would not inhibit or prejudice any nearby employment uses and is will be acceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The use is small in scale and is not expected to generate a significant increase in traffic movements, noise or disturbance. There are no concerns for impacts on amenity or neighbouring business and commercial uses, with most surrounding units appearing in office/business use that are unlikely to be affected by the proposed use.

“The proposal will increase the mix of uses in the area which will enhance and improve the vitality and viability of the local centre.

“The proposed use is appropriate in this location, helping to support local area vitality, local living and principles of sustainability. There are no material considerations that would outweigh this conclusion.”

The detailed plans for the second floor Granton unit. | City of Edinburgh Council

Sign up today to get all of the latest breaking news directly to your inbox with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to register your interest! 👇

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the planning documents, Winners’ Chapel’s agent, Ryden, said: “Following a recent period of marketing, Winners Chapel has expressed an interest in leasing part of the building for use as a church.

“Accordingly, the current application site and proposed change of use concern the second floor of West Granton House only.

“No external alterations are proposed and Winners Chapel would use the existing utilities/services, including shared parking and private waste management arrangements with the adjoining Morrisons Superstore.

“The proposal would partially return an empty building on a prominent street corner back to active use, making a positive contribution to the local streetscape and vitality of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The additional footfall generated by the church would also benefit the centre by providing both new potential shoppers and a general increase in activity, improving the viability of the centre.

“Therefore, the proposal can be integrated into the centre, it is compatible with the character and function of the centre, and its contribution to the centre would undoubtedly be positive.”

West Granton House was built in the early 2000s as part of the West Granton Local Centre Development, which was a joint venture between a former holding company of the National Grid called SecondSite and Wm Morrisons Supermarkets Ltd (Morrisons).

The development formed part of regeneration plans for the former Granton gasworks and wider Edinburgh Waterfront. This change of use and alterations application for the second floor unit received no comments online.