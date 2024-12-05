An Edinburgh city centre hotel’s empty unit is to be transformed into a new shop after plans were approved by the council.

The plans to sub-divide the existing hotel unit at ground floor and a change of use to retail shop, with new painted timber windows and a sign over a new entrance door, were submitted on September 23 by ANTA Architecture on behalf of the Kimpton Hotel, formerly The Roxburghe Hotel, based at 35 - 39 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh.

The plans for the empty unit at the hotel’s back entrance at 169 Rose Street were approved by the council’s planning department on November 26, despite an objection by The Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland.

The empty boarded up Rose Street unit at the back of the Kimpton Hotel in Edinburgh will become a new shop after plans were approved by the council. | Google Maps

Approving the plans, the City of Edinburgh Council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposed changes represent minor alterations to the building. By virtue of their size, location and suitable materials, the works would not have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the New Town Conservation Area.

“The use is acceptable in this location and would reinforce the retail vitality of the street and help to create a safe and attractive pedestrian environment.

“The alterations to the south elevation are acceptable in terms of their design, choice of materials, positioning and are compatible with the modern character of the existing building.

“There are to be new timber painted window frames in place of the existing boarded up elevation and a new projecting sign formed from timber above the entrance door.

“The alterations relate sensitively and harmoniously to the building as a whole. The proposal does not raise any issues in relation to the identified material considerations.”

The unit faces onto Rose Street and was originally built as a retail unit, but never used as such, and has permission for use as a spa and leisure facility for the hotel. The ground floor is currently boarded up with advertising hoardings facing onto Rose Street.

The plans show the proposed new shop unit at street level. | City of Edinburgh Council.

The application for changes to this Grade-A listed building received one objection online, from The Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland, which said: “We have concerns regarding the lack of detailed information provided. The application is missing essential details on the existing conditions, including the materials concealed behind the boarded elevation.

“Additionally, information on any proposed materials should accompany the application, as it currently only includes an elevation mock-up without specifying material types.

“The materiality of any building in this significant location has a substantial impact on its character and must be carefully considered to ensure harmony with the surrounding buildings.

“To address the architectural significance of this A-listed property and its historic context adequately, the application should be revised to provide more comprehensive information.”

The approved plans must now be implemented within three years, and no development shall take place on the site until a 'Notice of Initiation of Development' has been submitted to the council stating the intended date on which the development is to commence.