Plans have been lodged to transform an empty Edinburgh city centre office block into a new hotel, bar and restaurant.

Edinburgh One is an office building located at 60 Morrison Street in the centre of Edinburgh. It is owned by MRP Morrison Street Limited who intend to refurbish, partially demolish and extend the existing building to form a new hotel. The site is a late 1990s/early 2000s office which has been vacant since 2021.

The application is to develop a 256-bed four-star business hotel with meeting facilities, restaurant, bar and gym. The hotel will be operated by the Dalata Hotel Group under the Clayton Hotel brand. The design brief is to utilise the existing structure and create additional floorspace by partial infill and vertical extension by replacing the existing upper floors.

An artist's impression CGI image of the proposed new hotel at 60 Morrison Street in Edinburgh. | City of Edinburgh Council

The plans, lodged on October 25, include using existing permission to extend the building by two floors, although the applicant wishes to add a third new floor to the building.

In the planning documents, MRP Morrison Street Limited said: “With 256 rooms, this project represents a significant investment in Edinburgh, repopulating the building and boosting the local economy. The central location will cater to both business and tourist needs, creating approximately 70 new jobs within the hotel and additional indirect employment opportunities.

“The development is an upgrade and extension to an existing building. It will provide a more solid blonde sandstone façade and will not significantly alter the existing architectural and historic character of the area.

“New additional storeys will be stepped-back in order to break up the massing and will be finished in white aluminium cladding as per the consented office development.

“The existing building is now some 30 years old and showing signs of deterioration. While the structure will be retained, a full renovation is proposed to partially downtake the existing upper storey element, and convert and refurbish the structure for a change of use to a new hotel.

“A new hotel within the Edinburgh Exchange Business District will complement the nearby Edinburgh International Conference Centre and surrounding commercial, retail and leisure uses.

“The proposed development will not lead to significant change. The proposed extension will not exceed the average building heights of the surrounding area and remains largely within the envelope of the existing office consent.

“The hotel proposal will adhere to the previously approved scheme, with a minor increase in height to accommodate an air source heat pump on the roof. This addition will be set back from the main building line to minimise visual impact.”

Another artist's impression CGI image of the proposed hotel, seen from Semple Street. | City of Edinburgh Council

The existing building is six storeys in height, with a lower-ground area providing 14 car parking spaces. The proposal will be car-free and the lower parking spaces will be removed and replaced by cycle parking for staff, guests and visitors.

The existing water-damaged sandstone on the façade and rotunda element will be removed and replaced with a rationalised sandstone façade with aluminium cladding system on upper storeys.

The building will have an all-electric heating system including air source heat pumps for hot water and recessed fan coil units for heating/cooling all bedrooms alongside new double glazing and insulation.

A new entrance will be created with enlarged frontage glazing along the complete building length on Morrison Street which will provide a well-articulated and active frontage.

The Morrison Street office block as it stands today. | Google Maps

The applicant undertook a series of briefings and public events in developing the scope and design concept of the proposal. Meetings were held with planning officers at the council as part of a formal pre-application process. In addition, a number of informal briefings and public consultations were held to provide an opportunity for key groups and interested parties to comment.

Following public consultations in July and August, the applicant said: “There was positive discussion and feedback on the overall approach, the supporting assessments, the scope of deliverables and the commitment to informal consultation/wider engagement.”

The proposal includes the installation of living roof areas which will encourage biodiversity against baseline conditions. Further features such as insect boxes and log piles will provide shelter and nesting space for wildlife. While, two Lime trees will be replaced with new Acer trees under the plans.

This application has so far had no notes of support or objections. The City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department will now decide on whether to allow this change of use and alterations at 60 Morrison Street.