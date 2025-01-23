Edinburgh city centre shop to be converted into a new pub in plans submitted to the council

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 11:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Plans have been lodged with the council to convert an Edinburgh city centre shop into a new pub.

HiFi Ventures Limited submitted plans last month for a change of use from shop to public house at 21A Castle Street, on the corner of Rose Street.

The plans show alterations to the lower ground floor property in the city centre, including removing existing wall mirrors, shelving, panelling and flooring associated with retail use. As well as new partitions to finish the customer toilets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The lower ground floor shop unit at 21A Castle Street, on the corner of Rose Street.The lower ground floor shop unit at 21A Castle Street, on the corner of Rose Street.
The lower ground floor shop unit at 21A Castle Street, on the corner of Rose Street. | Google Maps

They also reveal the proposed layout of the new pub, with a bar and seating booths for customers on the lower ground floor.

The shop unit was most recently occupied by H. Robertson Quality Shoe Repairs, which also provided dry cleaning and key cutting services. The shop was previously occupied by a newsagent and grocery shop.

The change of use application will now be decided upon by the council’s planning department, with no objections or notes of support currently received on the online planning portal.

Related topics:EdinburghCouncil

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice