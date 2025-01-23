Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been lodged with the council to convert an Edinburgh city centre shop into a new pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HiFi Ventures Limited submitted plans last month for a change of use from shop to public house at 21A Castle Street, on the corner of Rose Street.

The plans show alterations to the lower ground floor property in the city centre, including removing existing wall mirrors, shelving, panelling and flooring associated with retail use. As well as new partitions to finish the customer toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lower ground floor shop unit at 21A Castle Street, on the corner of Rose Street. | Google Maps

They also reveal the proposed layout of the new pub, with a bar and seating booths for customers on the lower ground floor.

The shop unit was most recently occupied by H. Robertson Quality Shoe Repairs, which also provided dry cleaning and key cutting services. The shop was previously occupied by a newsagent and grocery shop.

The change of use application will now be decided upon by the council’s planning department, with no objections or notes of support currently received on the online planning portal.