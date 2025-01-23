Edinburgh city centre shop to be converted into a new pub in plans submitted to the council
HiFi Ventures Limited submitted plans last month for a change of use from shop to public house at 21A Castle Street, on the corner of Rose Street.
The plans show alterations to the lower ground floor property in the city centre, including removing existing wall mirrors, shelving, panelling and flooring associated with retail use. As well as new partitions to finish the customer toilets.
They also reveal the proposed layout of the new pub, with a bar and seating booths for customers on the lower ground floor.
The shop unit was most recently occupied by H. Robertson Quality Shoe Repairs, which also provided dry cleaning and key cutting services. The shop was previously occupied by a newsagent and grocery shop.
The change of use application will now be decided upon by the council’s planning department, with no objections or notes of support currently received on the online planning portal.
