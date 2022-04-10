Edinburgh City Council knock back firm's hot food van plans
Mambo Bars and Clubs Edinburgh Ltd’s application, validated on December 10 last year, to change the use of the pavement at Seadogs, 43 Rose Street, Edinburgh to site a hot food vehicle for a temporary period of two years was refused permission by Edinburgh Cirty Council on April 8.
It was stated the exact application site is the public footpath in front of a ground floor commercial unit which currently operates as the Mussel Inn Seafood Restaurant.
The associated planning documents stated the proposal would have “an unacceptable impact upon the architectural merits of the Statutory Listed Buildings” and “would be detrimental to the character and appearance of the conservation area and neighbouring amenity”.
The documents went on: “The proposal would be alien in nature to the character and appearance of the surrounding area and would also represent a visual barrier that
would detract from the character of the streetscape.”