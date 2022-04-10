Edinburgh City Council knock back firm's hot food van plans

It was stated the exact application site is the public footpath in front of a ground floor commercial unit which currently operates as the Mussel Inn Seafood Restaurant.

The associated planning documents stated the proposal would have “an unacceptable impact upon the architectural merits of the Statutory Listed Buildings” and “would be detrimental to the character and appearance of the conservation area and neighbouring amenity”.

The documents went on: “The proposal would be alien in nature to the character and appearance of the surrounding area and would also represent a visual barrier that

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans would have seen a hot food vehicle located in the street