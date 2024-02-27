Edinburgh coffee shop considered local ‘institution’ announces closure after ‘12 wonderful years’
An artisan Edinburgh coffee shop beloved by locals has announced its sudden closure – after 12 years in business.
Union Brew Lab, on South College Street, will be shutting its doors for the final time on Wednesday, February 28.
In a post on their website, Union Brew Lab’s owners wrote: “Goodbye Edinburgh! After 12 wonderful years, Brew Lab wil serve its last customers on Wednesday (February 28). We want to thank everyone for the support and memories these past years!
“If you would still like to enjoy our coffees, please head to unionroasted.com where you can order our beans fresh from the roastery.”
Since first opening in 2021, Union Brew Lab has been hugely popular with students at nearby Edinburgh University.
Reacting to the news of its closure, one regular wrote: “Sad news. This place was a real institution in Edinburgh.”