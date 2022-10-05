Edinburgh Comic Con 2022: Line-up including Ewan McGregor and Alicia Silverstone, Billy Zane, Michael Madsen
Ewan McGregor, Alicia Silverstone and Michael Madsen are among the Hollywood stars joining the lineup at Edinburgh Comic Con this weekend.
Comic Con Scotland will take place on October 8 and 9 at the Royal Highland Centre, with Star Wars actor McGregor, Clueless star Silverstone and Reservoir Dogs favourite Madsen lining up alongside more than 30 stars of film and television.
Joining them will be James Tolkan from Back to the Future, Still Game’s Sanjeev Kohli, and Star Wars legends Anthony Daniels, Jimmy Vee and Denis Lawson.
Other guests include stars from The Vampire Diaries, Fantastic Beasts, The Walking Dead, Scream and Back to the Future.
Most Popular
-
1
Jack Pollock: Tributes to ‘kind’ Edinburgh schoolboy who died on holiday days before 15th birthday
-
2
Edinburgh buildings: Here are eight of the ugliest buildings in the Capital according to our readers
-
3
Edinburgh crime: The number of registered sex offenders living in Edinburgh and the Lothians postcode
Next month’s event follows 2019’s edition, which saw tens of thousands of comic book fans descend on the Capital to meet various comic culture icons and celebrities.
As well as browsing some amazing trade stalls which sell everything from replica props, clothing and toys to original artwork, fans can meet and greet their favourite actors and actresses, have photographs with them, and get autographs.
CEO of Monopoly Events, Andy Kleek, said: “The next Comic Con Scotland promises to be something very special indeed for fans.
“Our first Scotland Comic Con in the Royal Highland Centre knocked it out of the park at a show that saw tens of thousands of comic book fans and film culture fans meeting celebrity guests.
“Last [time], visitors enjoyed a plethora of cosplayers, a board gaming and video gaming arena and loads of props and sets including our full-sized X-Wing.”
Tickets for Comic Con Scotland are available via the event’s official website.
Comic Con Scotland Edinburgh main lineup stars
- Ewan McGregor (Star Wars)
- Alicia Silverstone (Clueless)
- Michael Madsen (Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill)
- Billy Zane (Titanic)
- John Rhys Davies (The Lord of the Rings)
- Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)
- James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)
- Graham McTavish (Outlander, The Hobbit)
- Anthony Daniels (Star Wars, C3PO)
- Jimmy Vee (Star Wars, R2D2)
- Mara Wilson (Matilda)
- Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid)
- Noah Hathaway (The Neverending Story)
- Tami Stronach (The Neverending Story)
- James Tolkan (Back to the Future)
- Sanjeev Kohli (River City)
- Denis Lawson (Wedge Antilles, Star Wars)
- Candice King (The Vampire Diaries)
- Daniel Gillies (The Vampire Diaries)
- Michael Malarkey (The Vampire Diaries)
- Kayla Ewell (The Vampire Diaries, Freaks and Geeks)
- Doug Cockle (The Witcher)