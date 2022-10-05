Comic Con Scotland will take place on October 8 and 9 at the Royal Highland Centre, with Star Wars actor McGregor, Clueless star Silverstone and Reservoir Dogs favourite Madsen lining up alongside more than 30 stars of film and television.

Joining them will be James Tolkan from Back to the Future, Still Game’s Sanjeev Kohli, and Star Wars legends Anthony Daniels, Jimmy Vee and Denis Lawson.

Other guests include stars from The Vampire Diaries, Fantastic Beasts, The Walking Dead, Scream and Back to the Future.

Ewan McGregor, left, Alicia Silverstone, top right, and Michael Madsen, bottom right, are coming to next month to take part in Comic Con Scotland.

Next month’s event follows 2019’s edition, which saw tens of thousands of comic book fans descend on the Capital to meet various comic culture icons and celebrities.

As well as browsing some amazing trade stalls which sell everything from replica props, clothing and toys to original artwork, fans can meet and greet their favourite actors and actresses, have photographs with them, and get autographs.

CEO of Monopoly Events, Andy Kleek, said: “The next Comic Con Scotland promises to be something very special indeed for fans.

“Our first Scotland Comic Con in the Royal Highland Centre knocked it out of the park at a show that saw tens of thousands of comic book fans and film culture fans meeting celebrity guests.

“Last [time], visitors enjoyed a plethora of cosplayers, a board gaming and video gaming arena and loads of props and sets including our full-sized X-Wing.”

Tickets for Comic Con Scotland are available via the event’s official website.

Comic Con Scotland Edinburgh main lineup stars

- Alicia Silverstone (Clueless)

- Michael Madsen (Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill)

- Billy Zane (Titanic)

- John Rhys Davies (The Lord of the Rings)

- Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)

- James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)

- Graham McTavish (Outlander, The Hobbit)

- Anthony Daniels (Star Wars, C3PO)

- Jimmy Vee (Star Wars, R2D2)

- Mara Wilson (Matilda)

- Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid)

- Noah Hathaway (The Neverending Story)

- Tami Stronach (The Neverending Story)

- James Tolkan (Back to the Future)

- Sanjeev Kohli (River City)

- Denis Lawson (Wedge Antilles, Star Wars)

- Candice King (The Vampire Diaries)

- Daniel Gillies (The Vampire Diaries)

- Michael Malarkey (The Vampire Diaries)

- Kayla Ewell (The Vampire Diaries, Freaks and Geeks)

