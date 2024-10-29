Edinburgh community project faces closure before Christmas due to proposed EIJB cuts

An Edinburgh project which helps the most vulnerable people in our community has launched a petition to save it from closure before Christmas due to proposed EIJB cuts.

The Ripple Project, which serves the Restalrig, Lochend and Craigentinny areas of Edinburgh from its base at Restalrig Lochend Community Hub, said the proposed removal of their core funding from The Edinburgh Integration Joint Board (EIJB) could see the project close for good in 90 days.

The project, which has 100 volunteers and 11 staff members, says it would have to close its doors if it lost this annual £87,000 funding, as it pays for rent, electricity and insurance.

Having helped the local community since 1996, providing activities and support for children and the elderly, The Ripple Project is still reeling from having this proposal “sprung” on them last Friday evening, ahead of the EIJB meeting this Friday to decide upon the proposals. Those behind the project have now launched an online petition to save The Ripple.

Stock photo from a past Ripple Project day trip to Ratho. | Submitted

The Ripple Project’s director Rachel Green: “The worst thing about this is the proposal gives us just 90 days notice, which isn’t enough time to fund that gap.

“It’s not that amount from the EIJB in isolation. That funding allows us to bring in another £400,000 from other funders. As it gives us a home to provide services, so we can then acquire funding from other pots to pay for these vital services for the community.

“And it is hard to find funding streams for things like rent etc, so it is amazing that the EIJB cover that. Without this funding we would still have activities but no building or infrastructure to provide the activities.

“If this cut goes ahead we will find it really difficult to remain open. We already had a funding gap this year and it took nine months of fundraising to fill it. But with this now dropped on us, at the worst time of the year, it will be even harder to get that funding, if not impossible.

“It could be March before we can get that cash, but we would be closed by then. I’m hopeful that we will be able to articulate the community’s strength of feeling to the EIJB about what this means for our community.”

Halloween fun at the Ripple Project's base in Lochend. | Submitted

The EIJB is made up of representatives from City of Edinburgh Council and NHS Lothian, Third Sector representatives, service users and carers. It is responsible for the strategic planning, resourcing and the operational oversight of a wide range of health and social care services.

Rachel remains optimistic that the EIJB will pause the proposed cut for more discussions with The Ripple Project to secure its future.

She said: “I’m hopeful that the people making the decisions will be brave enough to pause, so we are are able to talk with the EIJB about how we can keep this vital project going.

“My hope is that we are listened to and given more time to work with the EIJB. As this has been sprung on us.

“We have got a lot to offer in terms of working together, but it does seem like ‘us and them’. There have been no conversations at all.

“It’s the most in need in our community that will be affected, older people and children. We are helping people to help themselves. But they are being told by this proposed cut that they don’t matter.

“We have a balanced budget every year, I do my due diligence, but 90 days notices is cutting our legs off. Until last week we thought we would get an extension for another year. I can’t understand why they haven’t included us in the discussions.

“Our local councillors have been very supportive and we are sending a letter to the head of the EIJB this week. I understand their position, cuts have to be made somewhere, but there is a better way of doing this that would help everybody.

“It’s also very short-sighted, as removing our services for the most vulnerable in the community will see them have to use other services which are probably already stretched. “

A past Christmas dinner at the Ripple Project in Edinburgh. | Submitted

Among the groups that use the Ripple Project is the Phelan School of Dance, which uses the venue all day Saturday and sometimes Sundays also.

One of the parents of an 11-year-old schoolgirl who goes to the dance school, revealed that the potential closure of this venue has left young dancers “gutted”.

She said: “I can’t even tell you how many dancers will be left with nowhere to go. I’m not stupid when it comes to cuts being made, but at the same time this is a community where they have taken so much away from kids and the elderly already.

“So this is another vital community asset that could be lost forever if we don’t do anything about these proposed cuts. It’s such a beautiful little venue, and much-used.

“The kids are gutted. My daughter is now panicking that she wont have her dance classes anymore. It’s not fair on the children at all.

“There are also lots of vital events for older people at Ripple, people that are on their own and rely on these events and activities to stay active and meet other people.

“Ripple also does classes for kids that keep them off the street. Without it they will be out on the streets most nights causing trouble as they would have nothing else to do.

“It’s going to be heartbreaking to see the people that rely on the Ripple impacted by its closure. The dance school and all the other local groups that use The Ripple will not be happy.

“I hope people sign the petition to keep it open. All of us dance mums have signed it, and we are sharing it as much as we can on social media. It’s such a well used place, with someone in there every day. It needs to be saved for the community.”

Pat Togher, chief officer of the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board, said: “Proposed changes to grants represent less than three per cent of our overall spend from the EIJB to the third sector with the remaining savings consumed by the Health and Social Care Partnership.

“Projects were awarded funding for three years in 2019 which was subsequently extended in 2022 due to continued disruption from Covid and are due to end in March 2025.

“The EIJB were required to close a £60 million financial gap this year and are currently preparing for similar savings 25/26.

“We must make the necessary decisions to protect our core legal duties and protect our most vulnerable – such as providing care homes, applying adult protection/ mental health legislation and preventing further drug related deaths in the city. It is in this context that we must decide on how we now prioritise spend when faced with the gravity of the savings imposed and ensure longer term sustainability.

“We have a duty to spend public money carefully and we will therefore bring forward proposals to achieve the best for the citizens of Edinburgh through working with our third sector partners to ensure clear, measurable outcomes which improves health and social care in Edinburgh.”