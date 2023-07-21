4 . Old Royal High School

The old Royal High School - once earmarked to house the Scottish Parliament and more recently proposed for a luxury hotel - is now set to become a national centre for music and new home to St Mary's Music School. Work is under way, but it was announced in April that the cost - previously around £45 million - had increased "significantly" and the project would take four years to complete, finishing in 2027. The plans include a 300-capacity main auditorium created in the former school hall, which would host concerts at least once a week, as well as a new foyer and staircases under existing spaces in the building. Photo: Ian Swanson