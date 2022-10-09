Jack Caldwell said he’d been contacted by parents about motorists coming up Leith Walk and turning onto Brunswick Road sparking safety fears for children attending Leith Walk Primary school.

The Liberal Democrat councillor said he had witnessed seven drivers turning into the crossing within just ten minutes and took to social media telling drivers there’s ‘no excuse’ for the behaviour which he branded as ‘threatening’.

He said there were reports of drivers being confronted by pedestrians using the crossing – but they had just carried on and drove through the green man then continued driving towards the lollipop man without stopping until the last second.

An extra sign has been put up after parents raised safety fears

After contacting Edinburgh Trams and reporting the concerns to Police an extra sign was put up and Mr Caldwell said this seems to be stopping drivers from turning onto the road.

But he blasted drivers for ignoring the existing sign already up on the traffic lights at the crossing, saying it ‘shouldn’t have to be spelled out’.

He said in a tweet: "Monitored 7 drivers in 10 minutes alone illegally turning left into a green-man outside at Leith Walk Primary School. Thanks to parents contacting me & quick response from Trams to Newhaven engineers, an extra sign went up. Please note you can only go down Brunswick Road from McDonald Road.

"I get the frustration of the Leith Walk left-turn situ & understand more will be opened soon (like Dalmeny St last weekend) but literally no excuse for threatening to run down a school lollipop person at a green man. Shameful & needs called out.”

"I monitored after sign went up & not a single driver turning now. But it shouldn't have to be spelled out. If you can't see the 'no left turns' on the lights themselves then that's simply not fit and proper driving.

“Please give young people the freedom to walk, wheel & move freely!”

He told the Evening News: “I’d urge extra care right now, especially since layouts are changing. I'll keep trying my best to liaise with residents and the Trams Project in the final stage of it.”