Edinburgh couple bag £1,000 prize from Barrhead Travel to spend on trip to Portugal in 2022

Barrhead Travel ran a competition as a gesture to give back to holidaymakers whose travel plans had been affected by the pandemic.

Mr and Mrs Cranston, who are customers at the Fort Kinnaird Retail Park branch, were thrilled to be one of four winners drawn to receive the boost.

An Edinburgh couple bagged £1,000 to spend on their next holiday

They said it came as a “massive pick me up” after a tough couple of years and said it would make their 2022 holiday “extra special”.

The competition winners’ comments are reflective of ABTA’s recent report that states 49 per cent of people feel their holiday is more important to them than ever before due to previous limited opportunities to travel.

Michelle Thomson, store manager, said: “Holidays are close to everyone’s hearts, and after a rough couple of years, everyone deserves one

“Many of our customers, old and new, are paying special attention to their next booking – they want to savour the experience and make it one to remember.

“We’re noticing that multi-generational family holidays are on the rise to destinations such as Orlando, Tenerife and Dubai – a clear indication that families are longing to spend real time together reconnecting.

“Customers are looking to us to take care of their travel plans. They are ready to experience life to the fullest but need reassurance that their money is protected, and that they have a professional at the end of the phone to give up-to-date advice.”

