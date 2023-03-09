A couple from Corstorphine have been left angry and frustrated after Talk Talk billed them for nearly £300 in the past couple of months despite them cancelling their contract last July. Marc Ramsay and his fiancée Alana Dudgeon had been with the TV, phone and broadband providers for five years but left Talk Talk last summer after constant issues with their service failing every night at the same time. The couple had no further issues with Talk Talk until last month when they were sent a bill for £252.65, followed by another this month for £45.

Alana Dudgeon revealed the couple’s frustrations with the telecom group. She said: "We left Talk Talk in July last year and apparently they sent us through to the wrong department and failed to cancel the contract. They have admitted fault for that. We are being billed even though we are not a customer anymore and we don’t have any of their equipment in this house.

"We contacted them right away when we got the first bill and they did take responsibility and said they would credit the account to cover the bill. Then we got the second bill. I must have phoned them four or five times to clear the bill but they were sending me to the wrong department. I was on hold more than I was speaking to somebody. I said to them that it has got to the stage where I’m considering taking them to the small claims court. It’s been so stressful.

Alana Dudgeon with her bill from Talk Talk which they sent her last month despite Alana and her partner Marc leaving the company last summer.

"When I phone them it’s like they are reading an autocue. You tell them what the problem is and two seconds later they ask you what the problem is. In my last conversation with them I explained six times, over and over again. I was just going round and round in circles.”

Alana also recalled the issues she and Marc had with Talk and Talk before they left the provider last summer. She said: "We had nothing but problems with them for five years. We had the package for TV, broadband and home phone – which we are still getting billed for even though we never used it.

"In our old property in Wester Hailes we had what they called a ‘rain fault’. Every single night our broadband dropped out at about 8.30/ 9pm. We would phone the next morning to complain and they said they would change the setting and send someone out. We had engineer after engineer come out, it was just beyond a joke.

"Then we moved to our current property in Corstorphine and had the same issue, a rain fault. They then said they can’t do anything to fix it. The engineer even told us to leave the company. We actually told them about three years ago we were leaving but they said we couldn’t leave until the issue was fixed.”