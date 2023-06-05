An Edinburgh care home has launched a pet therapy programme for its elderly residents.

Cramond Residence, which specialises in dementia care, introduced the pet therapy scheme to tackle loneliness and to improve the well-being of its residents. Three different dogs, known as therapets, and their handlers visit the home each month. Cramond Residence opened in 2018 and currently has 74 residents who get to spend time with the therapets on their visits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine Vallance, lead lifestyle coordinator at Cramond Residence, said: “Our residents thoroughly enjoy therapets’ visits and we always know when they are in the building as residents all have a big smile on their faces. They all offer a calming presence when in the building, their visits always leave everyone in high spirits, excited for the next visit – the simple act of stroking a four-legged friend can slow down the heartbeat and reduce blood pressure.”

Cramond Residence was visited by fluffy therapy dogs

Therapets can be used to decrease feelings of anxiety. In dementia patients, they can help to reduce feelings of stress and can help provide patients with a sense of purpose, according to Alzheimer’s Society. Ms Vallance added: “Pet therapy can provide a calming effect and help alleviate feelings of loneliness and isolation. Our visiting therapets are among the 500 registered therapets around Scotland, currently providing emotional support to elderly residents who cannot maintain the upkeep of a pet full-time.”

The home, as well as organising the pet therapy programme, also arranges day trips, gardening activities, and arts and crafts sessions for its residents.