The crash happened around 10.55 on Wednesday morning as police were called to the junction at Grove Street and Fountainbridge.
There were no injuries reported.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Around 10.55am on Wednesday, 20 April, police were called to Grove Street in Edinburgh, following a report of a two-vehicle crash, involving a bus.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Edinburgh crash: City centre road closed in Capital after crash involving a Lothian bus . Credit: Nicky Summers
"There were no reported injuries and the road reopened around 12.15pm.”
A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.