Edinburgh crash: City centre road closed in Capital after crash involving a Lothian bus

A city centre road was closed off on Wednesday morning after a crash involving a car and a bus.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 2:22 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 2:23 pm

The crash happened around 10.55 on Wednesday morning as police were called to the junction at Grove Street and Fountainbridge.

There were no injuries reported.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Around 10.55am on Wednesday, 20 April, police were called to Grove Street in Edinburgh, following a report of a two-vehicle crash, involving a bus.

Edinburgh crash: City centre road closed in Capital after crash involving a Lothian bus . Credit: Nicky Summers

"There were no reported injuries and the road reopened around 12.15pm.”

