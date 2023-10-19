News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crash in Queensferry Road sees fire crews cut driver out of car after two-vehicle smash

Edinburgh road on the west of the city closed in one direction for nearly two hours
Kevin Quinn
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST
A driver had to be cut from their car by the fire service this afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on a busy Edinburgh road.

Three fire engines, two ambulances, an incident response unit and one police car attended the scene just after 1pm this afternoon on Queensferry Road at the Parkgrove row of shops, with the westbound side of the road closed for nearly two hours.

An eyewitness told the Evening News: “We came out of Toni Macaronis when we saw all the emergency response vehicles and the road being closed. There was a lot of firefighters surrounding one of the vehicles and they were in the process of cutting off the roof of the silver vehicle.

The scene shortly after the crash on Queensferry Road just after 1pm on Thursday, October 19 at the Parkgrove row of shops.The scene shortly after the crash on Queensferry Road just after 1pm on Thursday, October 19 at the Parkgrove row of shops.
The scene shortly after the crash on Queensferry Road just after 1pm on Thursday, October 19 at the Parkgrove row of shops.

"When they managed to remove the roof it looked like the driver was conscious and talking to the emergency services. The driver was then removed with a backboard from the car. The other car’s bonnet was up with its airbags deployed.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.05pm on Thursday 19 October, 2023, police were called to the Queensferry Road area of Edinburgh, following a report of a two-vehicle crash. Emergency services attended and recovery has been arranged.”