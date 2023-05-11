A motorcylcist is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious crash on Ferry Road last night involving a car and a motorbike, with two other men also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

The incident, involving a silver Hyundai Ioniq and a purple Suzuki GSR, took place at the junction with Muirhouse Green, around 8.40pm on Wednesday, May, 10. The 32-year-old male motorcycle rider was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where his condition is described as critical. The male driver of the car and a male passenger were also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. The other two passengers were checked over at the scene.

The road was closed for around five hours to allow investigations to be carried out and re-opened at around 1.30am this morning.

The incident took place at the junction of Muirhouse Green and Ferry Road last night.

Road policing officers in Edinburgh are appealing for information and witnesses. Sergeant Stephen Quinn from Edinburgh Road Policing said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area around this time and who witnessed the crash or the vehicles involved to contact us. We are particularly keen to hear from the occupants of a grey SUV which was on the road around the time and who may be able to assist us.

“I would also ask anyone who was on the road at the time and who may have dash cam footage which could assist us to get in touch.”

