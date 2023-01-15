4. The Union Canal

Edinburgh's leafy western suburbs are quickly reached on the eight mile stretch of the Union Canal from Edinburgh Quay in Fountainbridge to Ratho. This is a peaceful route with lovely countryside views, although be aware that some sections of the waterway path are wider than others and you will have to dismount at certain bridges along the way. While the end point at the Bridge Inn is perfect for a coffee stop or bar meal before you head back into the Capital.

Photo: Tony Marsh/Sustrans