An Edinburgh cyclist, who narrowly avoided colliding with a car on Leith Walk, has shared a video of his near miss online.

The Leith resident was using the designated Leith Walk cycle track when a silver car continued to drive through a stop sign at the Dalmeny Street junction, forcing the cyclist to slam on his brakes.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the man said: “Almost got hit at the crossing between Leith Walk and Dalmeny Street, the driver completely ignored the stop sign and didn't see me at all.” He added: “This junction doesn't feel safe with drivers coming at speed and still not giving way to pedestrians and cyclists.”

The cyclist, who uses the cycle track as part of his daily commute to work told the Evening News the ‘dangerous junction’ at Leith Walk and Dalmeny Street is notorious for drivers not giving way to pedestrians and cyclists – despite signage in place to alert drivers to stop. He added that drivers in the area frequently ignore changes to the highway code with respect to junctions.

In 2022, the government updated the highway code, introducing changes to the ‘hierarchy of road users’ and specified that ‘when people are crossing or waiting to cross at a junction, other traffic should give way.’

The junction at Leith Walk and Dalmeny Street is one of several junctions that implements a ‘continuous footway’ design – with the new streetscape introducing pavements that remain unchanged in their design as they extend across side streets (without a level drop or kerbs. But the Leith cyclist said he believes ‘there is a design problem at that junction as there are not sufficient traffic calming measures in place to slow down drivers approaching the junction.’

Transport and environment convener, Scott Arthur said: “Ultimately the enforcement of this is down to the police and drivers also have to follow the rules of the road themselves – but sadly some people think they know better.

“Continuous footways at junctions are not new to Edinburgh and we continue to publish information advising drivers on how they should interact with these junctions and we will work with Police Scotland to improve enforcement if necessary.”

Councillor Arthur added: “If there are issues with poor driver behaviour in the wider area I would be happy to work with the local community to resolve that.”