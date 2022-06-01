On Tuesday, May 31, Edinburgh locals gathered outside the Huxley on Rutland Street, to pay tribute to the medical student.

Zhi Min Soh, 23, died after she was run over by a minibus, just beyond the junction between Princes Street and Lothian Road on May 31, 2017.

Many believe that her bike tyre got stuck in the tram tracks, which caused her to fall onto the road, however, this was not confirmed by police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five years on, attendees of the vigil lay flowers and observed a minute’s silence to mark the anniversary of her death.

Zhi Min’s favourite song – Paradise by Coldplay – was also played to the cyclists and locals who gathered to remember the student.

Teacher Hayley Weetman spoke at the event and said: "We cannot take away the pain and loss that Zu Min Soh's friends and family must feel but I hope it will give them some comfort to see that the people of Edinburgh care.

Zhi Min Soh, who was tragically killed after being hit by a minibus while cycling on Prices Street in Edinburgh

"Zhi Min's parents specifically wanted to thank everyone who is attending today."

"I'm so sad about the unfairness of what happened to Zhi Min, what a waste of a wonderful young life all because the safety of cyclists are not taken seriously enough.

"I think Zhi Min touched many peoples lives before and after her death.”

In response to Zhi Min’s death, cycling groups have called on Edinburgh Council to make the city safer for those travelling by bike.

After the event, InfraSisters, who organised the vigil, took to Twitter to thank locals for attending. They wrote: “Thank you to every one of the hundred people who came to pay tribute to Zhi Min Soh this evening. None of us should have had to be there, a bright talented young woman should still be alive, our streets should be safer for all of us. #ZhiMinSoh”