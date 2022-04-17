Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Scotland’s national stadium erupted in applause on the 24th minute of the Hearts and Hibs semi-final on Saturday, with supporters of both teams taking part in a standing ovation for the lifelong Hearts fan.

The touching tribute came just minutes after the 24-year-old’s team scored the winning goal, which will see them face Rangers or Celtic in the final on May 21.

A tribute to Euan was shown at Hampden

Euan, who suffered with congenital heart disease since birth, died on Tuesday with his mum Catherine, dad Harvey and 15-year-old sister Emily by his side. He had gone to the Marie Curie hospice for respite care and pain relief the day before and had planned to attend the historic semi-final on Saturday - his last wish.

But following his death, Harvey, Emily and many more of Euan’s family and friends attended the game in his place and joined in as the crowd of almost 40,000 cheered for their beloved son, brother and friend.

“It was just so emotional,” said Catherine, who couldn’t bring herself to watch the game live. “I know it was really emotional for everyone at the stadium, for Harvey and Emily and for everyone else at the game.

“I didn’t watch it live but I was able to watch it later with them when they got back from Glasgow and so many people sent me videos. It was really amazing and just unbelievable.”

Euan Smith died on Tuesday when he was just 24

She added that Euan’s uncle Fenn MacKay had organised for a scoreboard at the game to show a tribute to the dad-of-two.

And the tribute was made all the more special when the final whistle sounded, meaning Hearts were through to the final.

“We were delighted. We just know Euan would have been so thrilled and ecstatic with the result,” said Catherine. “It really is fantastic.”

Euan, who leaves behind his two young daughters Cleo, six, and Frayha, two, was given a special surprise two days before his death - with Marie Curie having organised for Liam Boyce to visit his house.

Fans at Hampden paid a touching tribute to young Euan Smith

The Hearts forward gave Euan a signed Hearts strip as well as goalkeeper gloves belonging to his footballing hero Craig Gordon.

Euan will be laid to rest on April 28 - just two days before his 25th birthday - at Warriston Crematorium. As per his own request, guests are asked to wear football strips of any team and any donations will go to Marie Curie.

