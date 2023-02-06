News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Dean Bridge: Emergency services called to reports of man falling from bridge

Emergency services rush to incident at The Dean Bridge in Edinburgh

By Rachel Mackie
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Emergency services were called following reports a man had fallen from the Dean Bridge on Monday afternoon (February 6). Lothian said buses were temporarily diverted as the road was closed, though Edinburgh Travel News reported Queensferry Road reopened at around 3 oclock.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Monday, 6 February, police were called to a report that a man had fallen from Dean Bridge, Edinburgh. Police and Ambulance are at the scene.”

The Dean Bridge: Emergency services called to Edinburgh street after reports that a man had fallen off a bridge
