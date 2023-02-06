Edinburgh Dean Bridge: Emergency services called to reports of man falling from bridge
Emergency services were called following reports a man had fallen from the Dean Bridge on Monday afternoon (February 6). Lothian said buses were temporarily diverted as the road was closed, though Edinburgh Travel News reported Queensferry Road reopened at around 3 oclock.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Monday, 6 February, police were called to a report that a man had fallen from Dean Bridge, Edinburgh. Police and Ambulance are at the scene.”