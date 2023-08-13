Police and ambulance services rushed to the property at Craighouse Road in the Craiglockhart area of Edinburgh at around 9am on Saturday, August 12 after a receiving a call about a man being unwell at the property. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A police cordon was erected, with a police tent visible outside the home. Police say there are no suspicious circumstances, but the death is being treated as unexplained at this time.