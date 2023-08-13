News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh death: Man found dead at his home in Craiglockhart with death treated as "unexplained"

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 13th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

An Edinburgh man was found dead at his home by emergency services yesterday morning after taking unwell.

Police and ambulance services rushed to the property at Craighouse Road in the Craiglockhart area of Edinburgh at around 9am on Saturday, August 12 after a receiving a call about a man being unwell at the property. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A police cordon was erected, with a police tent visible outside the home. Police say there are no suspicious circumstances, but the death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a man having taken unwell on Craighouse Road in Edinburgh around 8.50am on Saturday, August 12. Emergency services attended, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”