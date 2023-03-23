New pictures show the scene the day after emergency services responded to a major incident at the Leith Docks.
Emergency services responded to a major incident at the Imperial Dock area of Leith as a ship toppled over in a dry dock. There were 33 reported injuries, and a number of people remain in hospital after the incident on Wednesday, March 22. Shocking new images show the extent of the “catastrophe”, as one witness described it.
1. The Petrel,
The ship is called The Petrel, and has been moored at Leith since September 3, 2020 due to "operational challenges" from the pandemic. Photo: Peter Summers
2. Witnesses
James Walsh, 39, a scaffolder on the docks, was working nearby when he heard the noise of the incident.
He said: "It's scary. Very scary. Just makes you evaluate everything really.
"No-one goes to work to be involved in any kind of accident.
"It's so scary that you go to work and something like that can possibly happen." Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
3. Dales Marine Services
Dales Marine Services who run the dock said it was "liaising with the emergency services and relevant authorities" in dealing with the incident. Photo: Jane Barlow
4. The ship is owned by the US Navy
A US Navy spokesman said: "We are working closely with the on-site authorities, who are in the best position to help those in need and to provide status updates.
"We will continue to communicate with our contacts at the scene in order to understand what occurred, the actions being taken, and the long-term impacts.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with those injured and their families, with hopes for a quick and full recovery." Photo: Jane Barlow