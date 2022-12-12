One-year-old Dylan, a miniature schnauzer from Edinburgh, has been crowned winner of the Macdonald Hotels & Resorts’ Top of the Pups campaign.

In October, the national hotel provider set out to find a new furry face of its dog friendly offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan beat over one thousand initial entrants to take a coveted finalist spot, competing against six other pups in the public vote.

One-year-old Dylan from Edinburgh, pictured left with his two sisters, has been crowned winner of the Macdonald Hotels & Resorts’ Top of the Pups campaign.

Dylan, now the official face of all things dog friendly across the hotel chain, will be given the opportunity to visit select venues across the UK, from the sunny Solent Coast to the breath-taking Scottish Highlands.

John-Paul Murphy, Marketing Director at Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, said: “On behalf of Macdonald Hotels, I’d like to congratulate Dylan on winning our Top of the Pups competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d also like to thank our six runners up, representing regions across the UK and everyone else who entered this competition. We had over 1,200 entries and a lot of high contenders.

“We very much look forward to working with Dylan on our upcoming campaigns.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Jackson, owner of the winning pup, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to hear Dylan has won the Top of the Pups competition. I would like to thank everyone who voted for Dylan, and Macdonald Hotels for the opportunity to have him as the face of their dog friendly hotels.”

Watch out for Dylan’s debut as the face of Macdonald Hotels & Resorts across the group’s social channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad