For 140 years the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home has supported animals in need – now they need your help more than ever.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home (EDCH) has launched its Winter Appeal today to provide vital aid for animals in need and help people keep their beloved pets at home this winter.

It comes after the animal charity has seen a record number of surrendered pets and a huge surge in demand for their pet food banks across East and Central Scotland as the cost of living remaining remains at an all-time high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In July this year EDCH received their highest number of surrender requests on record – a staggering 236 per cent increase from October 2022 with the animal shelter only able to accommodate around nine per cent of surrendered animals that owners can no longer afford to look after.

The Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home launched its urgent winter appeal today. Between January and August this year the charity rehomed 167 dogs and 81 cats

Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine, CEO of Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, said: “We have seen a devastating increase in the number of surrender requests that we have received this year. This is due to various factors, including financial difficulties, behavioural issues and personal circumstances. We have supported pets for 140 years and it’s so important now, more so than ever, that we continue to receive donations and help provide dogs with a safe place to recover, find love and also enable owners going through hard times to stay together with their pets.”

Ms Fyffe-Jardine added: “We don’t judge anyone or their circumstances and know that the rise in the cost of living has caused some to struggle to make ends meet. Winter can be especially tough and we are appealing to those who can to make a donation. £20 can provide a cat with the vaccinations they require to be rehomed or £100 could keep a dog warm in the Home for three months.”

In 2019 the animal charity launched a series of pet food banks around Edinburgh, Stirling and the Borders to support pet-owners who are going through a tough time and at risk of having to surrender their pets. The charity recently saved the life of Bagel, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, who was victim of years of chronic neglect. Emaciated, blind, deaf, anaemic and malnourished, the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home’s in-house vet, Bridget, said that when Bagel arrived, she was half the weight she should have been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridget said: “Poor Bagel was in a sorry way when she came to us – years of dirt and grime were matted into her fur and because she was so sick her body had stopped producing hair so she had bald patches all over. Incredibly, with months of constant treatment and care, Bagel made a full recovery. It has been incredible to see her gain the energy and newfound confidence to enjoy life.”

Depending on the funding from public donations and the assistance of volunteer support to help staff, The Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home finds winter an especially difficult season as high energy prices drain funds while demand for their vital services increases.