An Edinburgh nurse has been left devastated after she watched her beloved dog die in her arms after the pet was struck by a private hire taxi.

Laura Kilgallon, 40, was out walking her Shitzu named Woody when the white six-seater vehicle collided with the eight-year-old pet near her home in Buckstone, Edinburgh, on Friday evening. Mum-of-three Laura said she was crossing a 20mph limit road with Woody on a extendable lead when the car struck the dog before the driver exited the vehicle claiming he did not see them.

Laura said the driver then jumped back into his taxi and drove off leaving the traumatised owner to make her own way home with her fatally injured pet. Police Scotland is now conducting enquiries into the incident which took place at the Capital’s Buckstone Gate at around 8pm on Friday night.

Woody the Shitzu was killed after he was struck by a car

Laura, who qualified as a nurse last month, posted details of the shocking incident on social media in an attempt to trace the driver of the private hire taxi. She said: “I need your help, my dog was run over in Buckstone beside the [primary] school by a taxi. The driver got out and said he had someone in [the] taxi and left me with my dog in my arms. My dog died in my arms I need to find out if anyone knows anything as this is illegal.”

She added: “The worst day happened yesterday. Our beloved Woody was run over and died in my arms. He’s left a huge hole in our hearts we are heartbroken. He was one of a kind - he’s been with us through everything always protecting us and always up to mischief, We love you Woody.”

Friend of the family and local dog walker Gill Henderson said: “I can’t believe you have been so cruelly taken from your family and all of us who loved you and all your antics. You were such a crazy little dude. I'm so sorry my wee pal.”

Hundreds of locals have also taken to social media to express their shock at the incident. Donna Pringle posted: “OMG Laura, I am so sorry to hear this. Woody was a lovely wee dog - I hope you and your family are OK.”

Laura Kilgallon and Family

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “We received a report that a vehicle had struck and killed a dog at 8pm on Friday, 2 December, 2022 on Buckstone Gate, Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing.”

