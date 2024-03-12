Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh dog which underwent life-saving surgery just two months ago has been recognised with a prestigious honour at Crufts.

Tayto, a Samoyed, bagged the Good Citizen prize at the world’s most prestigious dog show, which ended in Birmingham on Sunday. It comes just weeks after the pet, who was led by her 13-year-old handler Diarmuid Sim, had a major surgery in January to remove a four-inch granulosa cell tumour.

Mr Diarmuid, who is a pupil at James Gillespie’s High School, said just getting to the event had been a major achievement after an “uncertain period”.

The pair also achieved a fifth-place finish as a “highly commended” selection in the yearling class for dogs aged between one and two.

Mr Diarmuid told the BBC “you never really think that your dog is going to get cancer”.

A tumour was first discovered in Tayto’s ovarian region during a scan in October last year. But after having that growth surgically removed, a secondary lump was found during a follow-up screening in January that also had to be taken out of the animal.

“It really hit us, but we were with really good vets and through a few surgeries, she kind of won the battle,” Mr Diarmuid said.

Colin Sim, 56, with son Diarmuid, 13

“She was really brave. Part of me doesn’t really think she knew what she was going through. But she just powered on, she was really inspiring.”

Father Colin Sim, 56, watched his son compete with Tayto from the stands at the NEC in Birmingham, and said he had been biting his nails throughout.

Tayto has been competing in shows since she was a puppy, having managed to achieve silver medals in local competitions and featured at Crufts last year.

“It was just amazing to see them do so well,” Mr Sim said. “They have a special bond and she really looks up to him. It’s our first ever dog. She was Diarmuid’s choice of pet and she is a lovely dog to have.”