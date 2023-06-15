4 . Tess

Tess the border collie is a very special dog who needs a very special home. She is amazing, affectionate, fun loving and water daft. Aged around 5-7, Tess has lived in a loving home all of her life and loves to be around people. She is cuddly and adores playing with all sorts of toys. She has the very busy mind of a collie and does need to have something to do to keep her mind active. This would be easier if Tess was not was not frightened of things outside, in particular certain loud noises but most of all the sight and sound of any vehicle. She needs her own quiet garden with no noises in the immediate surrounds and definitely no vehicle sounds nearby. She would be ideal to roam a large garden and would love to have water to play in as this is her most favourite thing in the universe! But beware - she does get muddy. Photo: Dogs Trust