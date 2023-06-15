Here are a handful of adorable dogs who are searching for their forever home at Dogs Trust West Calder on the outskirts of Edinburgh. Rescuers at the shelter have described each d og ’s special personality, needs and the ideal type of owner who would give them the loving home they deserve. If you are interested in adopting or fostering any of these wonderful pups, or simply wish to find out more, visit the charity’s website or call 0303 003 0000.
1. Vanessa
Vanessa is a four-month-old bundle of joy who loves food and would do anything for a tasty treat. She is Rottweiler cross puppy who is currently in a foster home with her siblings, who are reserved already. Vanessa could live with another medium to large breed dog and could live with children aged eight and over. She loves playing with her toys and running about the garden. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Louie
Louie longlegs is a goofy eight-year-old lurcher whose favourite thing in the whole world is getting cuddles. This dog has a zest for life, walks like a gentleman on his lead, and his comical antics keep you smiling and he always makes you laugh. Sadly he has been overlooked at the shelter as some people think he is not very handsome, but he more than makes up for that with his phenomenal personality and heart of pure gold. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Rosie
Rosie the adorable goldendoodle has a fun and loving personality with people she trusts. This eight-year-old pup missed out on a lot of socialisation when she was a young puppy and, because of this, she is very mistrustful around people. She is worried by fast hand movements and of being held by her collar. She does not like being groomed or seeing the vet, and must wear a muzzle. She takes a long time to build relationships and will need people who can respect her feelings and accept her for who she is. Rosie will need an experienced owner who can understand her needs, someone who has owned behaviourally challenging dogs before and can keep to a strict routine to help Rosie feel safe and know what to expect in her day-to-day life. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Tess
Tess the border collie is a very special dog who needs a very special home. She is amazing, affectionate, fun loving and water daft. Aged around 5-7, Tess has lived in a loving home all of her life and loves to be around people. She is cuddly and adores playing with all sorts of toys. She has the very busy mind of a collie and does need to have something to do to keep her mind active. This would be easier if Tess was not was not frightened of things outside, in particular certain loud noises but most of all the sight and sound of any vehicle. She needs her own quiet garden with no noises in the immediate surrounds and definitely no vehicle sounds nearby. She would be ideal to roam a large garden and would love to have water to play in as this is her most favourite thing in the universe! But beware - she does get muddy. Photo: Dogs Trust