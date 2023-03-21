News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
2 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
4 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
4 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
5 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
5 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Edinburgh dogs for adoption: Dogs Trust West Calder rescue pup Dexter is looking for his forever home

Happy and handsome Dexter is our Edinburgh rescue dog of the week

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:44 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 10:44 GMT

Dogs Trust West Calder is hoping to find the perfect match for a wonderful dog with plenty of love to give. Dexter the Rottweiler is a handsome big boy who loves spending time with his loved ones. He is a happy dog who enjoys a good ear scratch and plenty of TLC.

The four-year-old pup is uncomfortable around other dogs so prefers to be walked in quiet areas where he can enjoy the country sights. He is a fabulous lad who loves his food and is always keen to learn new tricks. Dexter is sure to bring endless joy and fun into his new family's life with his inquisitive nature and playful spirit. He is looking for gentle owners who have experience of owning large dogs. Dexter would love to have a garden where he can play tug games with his family or find a relaxing resting spot in the sun. He would like to be the only pet in his forever home. He could live with children aged 16 and over.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you think you could provide a home for Dexter or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder and Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder.

Edinburgh rescue dog Dexter the Rottweiler has so much love to give (Dogs Trust West Calder)
Edinburgh rescue dog Dexter the Rottweiler has so much love to give (Dogs Trust West Calder)
Edinburgh rescue dog Dexter the Rottweiler has so much love to give (Dogs Trust West Calder)
EdinburghRottweilerTLCTwitter