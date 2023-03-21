The four-year-old pup is uncomfortable around other dogs so prefers to be walked in quiet areas where he can enjoy the country sights. He is a fabulous lad who loves his food and is always keen to learn new tricks. Dexter is sure to bring endless joy and fun into his new family's life with his inquisitive nature and playful spirit. He is looking for gentle owners who have experience of owning large dogs. Dexter would love to have a garden where he can play tug games with his family or find a relaxing resting spot in the sun. He would like to be the only pet in his forever home. He could live with children aged 16 and over.