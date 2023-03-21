Edinburgh dogs for adoption: Dogs Trust West Calder rescue pup Dexter is looking for his forever home
Happy and handsome Dexter is our Edinburgh rescue dog of the week
Dogs Trust West Calder is hoping to find the perfect match for a wonderful dog with plenty of love to give. Dexter the Rottweiler is a handsome big boy who loves spending time with his loved ones. He is a happy dog who enjoys a good ear scratch and plenty of TLC.
The four-year-old pup is uncomfortable around other dogs so prefers to be walked in quiet areas where he can enjoy the country sights. He is a fabulous lad who loves his food and is always keen to learn new tricks. Dexter is sure to bring endless joy and fun into his new family's life with his inquisitive nature and playful spirit. He is looking for gentle owners who have experience of owning large dogs. Dexter would love to have a garden where he can play tug games with his family or find a relaxing resting spot in the sun. He would like to be the only pet in his forever home. He could live with children aged 16 and over.
If you think you could provide a home for Dexter or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder and Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder.