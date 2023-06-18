An adorable 10-year-old labrador is looking for a kind and loving family to take her into their home and shower her with the love and affection she craves.

Edinburgh rescue dog Tina eagerly awaits the opportunity to find her forever family. This lovable canine is in need of a home where she can flourish, surrounded by adults and children aged 16 and over. Tina is friendly and well-behaved and would prefer to be the sole pet in the household.

Despite being a more mature female dog, Tina's spirit remains youthful, as she delights in exploring the great outdoors during her daily walks. A garden to potter around in and bask in the sunshine would be a dream come true for this active companion. Tina is also happy travelling in the car to fun and exciting new locations for walks.

Tina thrives on human companionship and would greatly appreciate having someone at home for most of the day, providing her with the company she needs. With her lovable and gentle nature, Tina is guaranteed to bring her lucky family endless joy and happy times together.