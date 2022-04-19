The listing for the garage, on Lynedoch Place Lane, was put up by Savills and shows a facility close to Drumsheugh Gardens and Lynedoch Place.

The total space available is 337 sq ft.

And the price tag is almost as high as the median price for a one-bedroom flat in Edinburgh.

It’s no secret that finding a permanent lock-up or parking space in the city can be a challenge.

However, they do appear on the market from time to time, at a wide range of prices

Savills described the listing as “a generous double garage with secure up and over twin doors".

“The garage measures 6.99m x 5.43m and presents the opportunity to be converted into one larger unit.

“This is a secure and spacious double garage in the West End that would be ideal for parking or storage.”

The garage is also described as being “within easy reach of the city centre and the sought after West End”.

Last year, figures revealed the average house price in Edinburgh sits at £293,406, while the average price for Scotland was said to be £183,000.

Edinburgh is not the UK city where garages are selling for huge sums.

It could easily be converted to a single unit.

A double space garage described as 'moments from Oxford Street' in London is on sale for a whopping £750,000.

The property measures nine metres by three metres and is portered 24 hours a day.

