The Edinburgh Dungeons will be launching a brand new show for this summer based around the Shakespeare play Macbeth.

'The Curse of the Scottish Play' looks at the age old superstition surrounding the Bard’s masterpiece, and the curse of saying the name of the play in the theatre.

Guests will enter rehearsal rooms of the Royal Lyceum Theatre in 1891, where two actors will be preparing for the stage and their tense audition, and all while desperately trying not to say the word ‘Macbeth’.

If they do, the curse will leap to life, seeping through the dungeons and bringing spooky and terrifying consequences for everyone.

Kathryn Angel, General Manager at The Edinburgh Dungeons explained: "We are so excited to bring this nail-biting show to The Edinburgh Dungeons and see guests on the edges of their seats, whilst waiting to see if the M word is spilled!

“As this is a well-known superstition throughout the theatrical world, what better place is there to put it to the test than the Dungeons itself?! All the actors need to remember is to not say Macb*th…can’t be that hard, can it? We’ll soon find out!”

The Curse of the Scottish Play comes to the depths of Edinburgh Dungeon on Friday 1st July until Sunday 28th August and is (to be or) not to be missed.

