Edinburgh Euromillions winner Jane Park announces that she has miscarried

Scotland’s youngest Euromillions winner, Jane Park, revealed today that she has miscarried.

By Caitlyn Dewar
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 11:56 am
Updated Thursday, 7th November 2019, 1:44 pm
Jane announced last month she was pregnant

The 23-year-old made the announcement on her Instagram story early this morning.

In the post she wrote: "It's 4am and I'm wide awake but emotionally exhausted. I never thought I'd have to say this, but this pregnancy just wasn't meant to be.

Read More

Read More
Scotland's youngest Euromillions winner Jane Park is pregnant

"I've never cried this hard in my life but with my mum by by side I know I'll get through this."

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Jane’s management confirmed the news of her miscarriage with the Daily Record.Just a couple of weeks ago on 26 October she revealed that she was expecting her first child with a friend who she was not in a relationship with,

At the time she said: “Seeing the positive-result pregnancy test was more exciting than seeing the winning numbers on my lottery ticket. It’s a crazy time but I’m so happy.

“People think winning the lottery is the best thing that can happen to you but this feeling is just magical in a completely different way.

"This is something that no amount of cash could buy."