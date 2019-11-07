Edinburgh Euromillions winner Jane Park announces that she has miscarried

Jane announced last month she was pregnant

The 23-year-old made the announcement on her Instagram story early this morning.

In the post she wrote: "It's 4am and I'm wide awake but emotionally exhausted. I never thought I'd have to say this, but this pregnancy just wasn't meant to be.

"I've never cried this hard in my life but with my mum by by side I know I'll get through this."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane’s management confirmed the news of her miscarriage with the Daily Record.Just a couple of weeks ago on 26 October she revealed that she was expecting her first child with a friend who she was not in a relationship with,

At the time she said: “Seeing the positive-result pregnancy test was more exciting than seeing the winning numbers on my lottery ticket. It’s a crazy time but I’m so happy.

“People think winning the lottery is the best thing that can happen to you but this feeling is just magical in a completely different way.