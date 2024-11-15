Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A devastated Edinburgh family have been left homeless and counting the cost of a tumble dryer fire at their home last week.

The family who live in Redhall lost their clothes and food in the fire which started in the conservatory on Thursday, November 7 at around 2pm. They have been unable to live in the home since, and don’t expect to return until well into next year.

The family also lost Christmas presents in the fire and are no longer expecting a merry festive period this year. However, the reaction from the local community has raised their spirits, with an online fundraiser raising £855 in just five days to help buy all the essentials for the kids as the family looks to start again.

The fire has completely destroyed the family's kitchen in their Redhall home. | Submitted

Mum of two Abby spoke to the Evening News about the fire, which has left her, her two sons aged one and 10, and her partner, sleeping at family members’ homes in the meantime.

Recalling the terrifying fire, she said: “I was in the home with my baby boy and our dog when suddenly there was a loud bang. We just left as quickly as we could and called the fire brigade.

“The whole conservatory has melted away, as that is where the tumble dryer was. The fire moved into the open plan kitchen and living room, so that room is pretty much gone due to heat and smoke damage. The bathroom grout has melted and upstairs has bad smoke damage.

“We are quite heartbroken, it’s ruined Christmas, we don’t even know where we will be living then, and the presents we already had were destroyed in the fire. And it was just my son’s birthday, and his presents were gone too.

“We have just bumped around family members for now. The kids are very unsettled just now, especially the youngest.

“It will take at least six months until we can move back in. And as Christmas is coming up and the trades stop for three weeks it could be eight months to a year. So in the meantime we have been looking for rentals nearby.”

The living room inside the Redhall property, hit by the fire just weeks before Christmas. | Submitted

While the family struggle to come to terms with what has happened, they have been cheered up by the local community’s reaction.

Abby said: “We are insured but they are saying it could take a while. We are very much still at the start of that process. I still don’t know what is happening there exactly.

“We just bought and renovated the house a year and a half ago, so it’s very hard to see it the way it is now, really sad.

“However, the fundraiser has cheered us up. Especially with Christmas coming up, every little helps. We are still waiting on the insurance, and could be for a while, so we do need money now.

“Most of our clothes were destroyed, so we need to busy essentials as soon as possible, especially for the kids.

“Our local community have given us so much, including clothes and toys for the boys. Someone even gave us a PS4, which was so nice.

“So the community has really come together for us. They have been so nice, it really is overwhelming, mostly strangers too.”

Luckily nobody was injured in the fire on November 7. | Submitted

Abby’s friend Beth Singleton set-up the online fundraiser to help the family. She said: “I am making this go fund me to help her buy all the essentials for her kids as she needs to start again. This happening at any time of the year is totally tragic but six weeks before Christmas has made it an even harder pill to swallow.

“Any little donation can help them in this sad time and will be greatly appreciated.”